'Inuyashiki Last Hero' Episode 6 Spoilers: Hiro Shishigami Becomes a Wanted Criminal?

Inuyashiki Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese -action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki Last Hero," based on the manga created by Hiroya Oku.

A lot has been said about a mother's love providing warmth enough to support and provide clarity even to the most lost souls. But on the flipside, how does a son's love for his mother affect his well-being, especially in a good-versus-evil show like the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki"?

Although earlier episodes have depicted series antagonist, Hiro Shishigami as a cold-blooded murderer who had no qualms at all about killing random people whenever it pleased him, he did really care about his childhood friend, Naoyuki Andou. But more than anything, there is no one he loves more than his mother.

And when Yuko Shishigami told her son that she was terminally ill, Hiro had no second thoughts about healing her. When she condemned the monster who has been going around killing innocent people, this filled Hiro with so much guilt that he eventually decided never to kill again.

But this love may also be the very thing that causes his downfall. When the police came by their house to arrest him, Hiro was left with only two options: to fight and kill the police officers, thereby scaring his mother and losing the only woman he has ever cared about for good.

However, he can just stay calm and be brought to justice in the most peaceful way, thereby sparing his mother from the truth of what he has become.

Either way, Hiro's home life with his mother is as good as done.

On the other hand, his childhood friend, Andou, and the middle-aged cyborg, Ichirou Inuyashiki, have finally met and resolved to work together to stop Hiro at all cost. How will this betrayal further affect Hiro's disposition in the upcoming episodes?

"Inuyashiki Last Hero" airs on Thursday late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA anime block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.