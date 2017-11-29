'Inuyashiki Last Hero' Episode 8 Spoilers: Did Hiro Shishigami Finally Change for the Better?

Inuyashiki Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese -action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki Last Hero," based on the manga created by Hiroya Oku.

With the way he's been using his powers to end other people's lives, it's pretty easy to forget that Hiro Shishigami did also gain the same healing ability as the Ichirou Inuyashiki did. But could shifting to this more noble cause be enough to tame his more violent side on the Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki"?

Hiro has changed his ways for the better. Or so, it seemed in the previous episode, when in a bid to keep Shion Watanabe happy, he has decided to use his alien-given power to heal terminally ill people who were just a few breaths away from death.

But while this may have worked in keeping Hiro's previously bloodthirsty ways in check, one can't help but wonder how long could this act possibly last?

Hiro has more than once demonstrated that he is incapable of feeling remorse for taking someone else's life, so long as it's someone he didn't personally care for. And if healing people is something that he's only doing to please Shion, who may have served to fill the void left by his mother's recent death, how long can he possibly keep this up?

The answer may be revealed soon as the police close in on Shion's place. And the skirmish that is about to happen could only lead to one or more disastrous ends.

Will Shion's presence be enough to keep Hiro from reverting back to his killer ways? Or will an unexpected tragedy drive the guy instead to completely turn his back on any possibility of changing for the better?

"Inuyashiki Last Hero" airs on Thursday late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA anime block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.