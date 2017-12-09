iOS 11.1.1 Jailbreak News: Google Increases Chance of Jailbreak Release After Discovering iOS Bug

Apple iOS 11 preview on iPhone and iPad.

Google may provide the help that jailbreak fans need to finally rig their iOS 11 devices after one of its developers found what many believe was a substantial iOS exploit.

After the release of the iOS 10 operating system, jailbreak fans realized that Apple was able to somewhat slow down the public release of jailbreaking tools through an intensified system that identified vulnerabilities and subsequently updated the iOS.

This was obviously carried over with the launch of the improved iOS 11 earlier this year.

However, like most of the things in the technology world, iOS 11 is not perfect - and a developer from Google is ready to prove it.

Just this week, developer Ian Beer -- known for being part of Google's Project Zero team -- tweeted about finding a way of "bootstrapping" the iOS 11 kernel security. His social media post was not very detailed, but he shared that one of the ways to do it was by "[keeping] a research-only device on iOS 11.1.2 or below."

If you're interested in bootstrapping iOS 11 kernel security research keep a research-only device on iOS 11.1.2 or below. Part I (tfp0) release soon. — Ian Beer (@i41nbeer) December 5, 2017

Google's Project Zero was intentionally launched to gather developers focused on finding bugs on technology products.

Aside from being involved in the group, Beer is also regarded as a very skilled iOS bug finder. According to Motherboard, he was responsible for identifying five of the 15 vulnerabilities addressed by Apple in the iOS 11.2 security patch notes.

Beer has yet to follow up on his previous social media post with more details on the exploit. However, although he is unlikely to make a full jailbreaking tool for the iOS 11, some security analysts believe that whatever information he found (and promised to release) could pave the way for the first-ever publicly available iOS 11 jailbreak.

While a public tool is not available yet, it can be recalled that Keen Lab has already presented an iOS 11.1.1 jailbreak demo during the POC 2017 -- a gathering of hackers and security experts -- in South Korea last month.