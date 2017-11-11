iOS 11.1.1 News: Apple Releases Update to Fix Autocorrect Issue and Siri Problems

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Apple launched the new iOS 11.1.1 update.

Apple launched their new iOS 11.1.1 update that addresses significant issues that have been disturbing iPhone and iPad users since the last upgrade.

The sixth update to the iOS 11 was recently launched, which comes only a week after the launch of the 11.1 update that introduced new emoji features as well as some bug fixes to Apple users.

The new iOS 11.1.1 update addresses an autocorrect problem that Apple users have been complaining about since the last software upgrade, as well as the problem with Siri not functioning from the designated voice command, MacRumors confirmed.

Since November, iPhone and iPad users have been hassled by an unnecessary autocorrect feature. A bug from the recent update causes "i" to autocorrect to weird translations, which doesn't really make sense nor help users finish what they're typing.

Apple was originally supposed to address the annoying autocorrect bug when they update the operating system to iOS 11.2. However, the tech giant decided that they could not wait any longer to let iPhone and iPad users have more negative experience with the autocorrect bug since it was already spreading to more and more Apple owners.

Many iPhone and iPad users already voiced their frustrations about the autocorrect bug on social media.

Twitter user @kirbiejohnson called out Apple and said, "Hey @Apple I'd like to type the singular letter 'eye' without the letter A and this god forsaken question mark in a box replacing it."

Another user, @fillycheese, even threatened to switch to Google's Pixel.

"Listen @Apple, I'm about 4 more 'I' turning into 'A ?'s' away from getting a Pixel," the post reads.

Hopefully, these frustrated Apple users are satisfied with the new update.

Aside from that, the iOS 11.1.1 update also fixes the problem of the "Hey Siri" voice command not working, Engadget reports.

The iOS 11.1.1 update is now available for all eligible devices through the Software Update from the Settings app.