iOS 11.1 Update Introduces New Emojis; iOS 11.1.1 Fixes Autocorrect Bug

Apple Some of the new emojis added along with the iOS 11.1 software update.

More than a week after Apple released the iOS 11.1 update, Apple has rolled out the iOS 11.1.1 update on Nov. 9. This addresses bugs and other issues that have been raised since the release of the first major update to iOS 11. The update particularly addresses the autocorrect bug that causes "i" to autocorrect to "A," affecting iOS 11 users since the beginning of the month.

The iOS 11.1.1 is the sixth official update to the operating system and comes on the heels of the iOS 11.1 update, which recently introduced new emojis and other bug fixes to the OS. Users of the iOS 11 can now download the new update for free by going to the Settings of their devices and clicking "Software Update."

Meanwhile, the iOS 11.1 update, which came shortly before the latest update, heightened the security features of the OS and introduced new emoji characters, including zombies.

In a recent report by Apple, the company noted that the most-used emoji this year is the laughter face, followed by the red heart, crying face, "in love" face, kissing face, rolling eyes face, the skull, basic smiley, the sad face, and the "hmm" face.

Although majority of the most used emojis this 2017 are faces, Apple expects the rankings to change now that more and more users are already using the newly-introduced emojis. Aside from the zombie, the new batch of emojis also includes mermaids, wizards, genies, and a breastfeeding woman.

Apple recently noted that the number of iOS 11 users who are using the zombie and wizard emojis have significantly increased in the past days, so it's highly likely that these new emojis would be the ones to top the charts next year.

Aside from introducing new emojis, the iOS 11.1 update also updated some old favorites, including the bumble bee, the whale, and the dinosaur, which have all noticeably gained some weight since the update.