iOS 11.2.5 Release Date News: Next Update Arriving in a Few Days?

Reuters/ISSEI KATO A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district/

The latest operating system update for Apple's mobile devices currently released for developers is the iOS 11.2.5 that is now on its beta 7 version.

While it is not Apple's practice to provide a specific release date and time bulletin while an iOS update is still in beta, iPhone and iPad users might have quite a telling clue this time.

A few days ago, a scary Messages app exploit was discovered. With the use of a website link, various iPhone models running on different iOS versions could freeze, reboot, or respring due to the discovered security flaw.

Apple immediately worked on addressing the vulnerability, which was called chaiOS, and according to reports, the said fix will be released in a few days, thereby hinting that the full version of iOS 11.2.5 could be made available around that time as well.

Meanwhile, reports have already confirmed that the chaiOS bug seemed to have no effect on an Apple device running on iOS 11.2.5 beta 6.

One of the reported new offerings of the iOS 11.2.5 is focused on podcasts and will be activated by the Siri command, "Hey Siri, give me the news." The said command lets devices play podcasts from various news outlets.

For iOS devices with screens, it is most likely that upon speaking the Siri command, the smart assistant will activate Apple News to show its user the top news of the day. However, once the said application has been deactivated, Siri will open the Safari browser where contents from Apple News will be shown by default.

Meanwhile, news sources that had a glimpse of the iOS 11.2.5 beta said that when the HomePod or an iPhone plays news headlines via podcasts, the contents are not sourced from the Podcast application but from Apple Music's News sub-section.