iOS 11.2.5 Release Might Just Be the Most Important iOS Update in History

Reuters/Yuya Shino Apple's battery replacement for the iPhone 6 will run from late January to December 2018.

When Apple announced the iOS 11.2.5, details about what it would contain was quite a mystery for the tech community. The new operating system is currently in the beta testing phase of its development, and while Apple's reason for skipping numbers to expedite the release of this beta is still unknown, many see it as one of the most important iOS updates in history.

Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly noted in a recent article that Apple's release of the iOS 11.2.5 would be an incredibly important one for the company. It can be recalled that the tech giant has received backlash from iPhone users lately due to battery issues, with owners of old iPhones complaining about the slowdown and overheating of their phones. To address the issue, Apple announced last week that it would begin selling cheap battery replacements to aging iPhone batteries.

Kelley noted that with the release of the iOS 11.2.5, Apple would have the opportunity to introduce real change. Previously, the company announced that it would introduce more detailed battery health diagnostic tools within iOS. While Apple did not make any mention of the iOS 11.2.5 and what change it would be, it is highly likely that the upcoming iOS will be the first to include the said suite of tools. The Forbes contributor also noted that in an effort to win back the trust of disgruntled consumers, Apple might include in the iOS 11.2.5 a broad range of under-the-hood updates with battery features.

The features of the new iOS 11.2.5 will reportedly allow iPhone users to monitor the health of their phone's battery and prevent it from affecting its performance. Although having the iOS will not totally guarantee that the issue of performance throttling will be solved, it could help users keep a tab on their phone's batteries.

Apple released the iOS 11.2.5 beta last December. iPhone users can now download the beta from Apple's portal or via their devices.