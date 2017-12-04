iOS 11.2 Now Available, Gives Users Apple Pay Cash and Crashing Loop Fix

It has not been an easy couple of months for the Apple iOS team, as they have to rush out iOS 11.2 on Saturday to fix a particularly nasty bug that started crashing iPhones. The new update also adds Apple Pay Cash and fast wireless charging to devices that support them.

Apple usually releases iOS updates on Tuesdays, as The Verge reminds readers, so this big upgrade from iOS 11.1.2 looks to had been hastily pushed out just to keep iPhones from repeatedly crashing.

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

It's a bug that crashes notification for apps like springboard once the date hits Dec. 2, as acknowledged by Apple on their support website. Once the update went out this weekend, Apple has updated this post to recommend that users upgrade to iOS 11.2.

The earlier fix was to turn off notifications for all apps on the device. this is done by accessing the Notifications option from the Settings app, then tap an app to turn off Allow Notifications. Users should then repeat this step for all apps.

The iOS 11.2 update that fixes this crash loop is also a feature update, meaning that it's a bigger update that adds new functionalities. This time, Apple is now enabling Apple Pay Cash, their new peer-to-peer payments service, in the U.S. to start.

This new feature lets iOS users do in iMessage what Venmo has done for years — send money through an app. For Apple Pay Cash, the amount is deposited on its own card account inside the Wallet app.

Users can then use this account to pay for goods and services through Apple Pay. Bank accounts that support the service can also receive transfers from Apple Pay as well.

The new update also enables fast wireless charging, at least for the iPhone X and iPhone 8, as well as new live wallpapers. iOS 11.2 is now available from the Software Update option in the Settings app.