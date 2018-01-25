iOS 11.3 Release Date: New AR Technology, Better Battery, and More

Reuters/ISSEI KATO A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district/

This spring, Apple is set to launch the iOS 11.3 set to introduce exciting new updates to the iPhone and the iPad. Among the many improvements include better augmented reality as well as the final solution to the dreaded battery throttling that has been plaguing users since 2016.

The introduction of the ARKit to iOS 11 placed AR technology into the hands of hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users, essentially made these devices into the world's biggest AR platform. Apple continues to develop these technologies, bringing the ARKit 1.5 to developers allowing them to create immersive AR apps that better integrate with the world.

In addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs, ARKit 1.5 can now recognize and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces like walls and doors as well as better map irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables. It can also now recognize the position of 2D images such as signs, posters, and artwork, allowing developers to integrate these real-world images into AR experiences.

But perhaps the biggest change is the much-needed power management feature to the battery settings in iOS 11.3. With the update, users can now overall battery health as well as choose to disable battery throttling. However, using the latter feature does come with the risk of devices abruptly shutting down and will obviously not be recommended by Apple.

The update will also give users the ability to opt into Messages on iCloud allowing them to store messages on the cloud in order to free up space on their devices. This means that users can sign into a new device and see their whole Messages history right away.

Other additions and improvements include four new Animoji namely a lion, bear, dragon, and skull. There's also the ability to use the multi-room audio feature of AirPlay 2 to play back audio to multiple Apple TV devices in multiple locations.

The iOS 11.3 update is set to be released this spring for iPhone 5s and later, iPad 5th generation, and iPod touch 6th generation.