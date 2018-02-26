iOS 11.3 To Be Released Next Week Says Accessory Maker

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Tim Cook confirms upcoming iOS update will allow iPhone users to disable throttling of CPU.

Apple has been working on the iOS 11.3 update in the past weeks but nobody has been able to pinpoint a release date. That is until iPhone accessory maker made a bold statement on Twitter suggesting that the update could be released as early as next week.

Shure's revelation came in response to a customer complaint regarding failed recordings saying that the update includes a fix for its accessories. The company's main products include mics for iPhones with Lightning connectivity alongside their range of professional audio gear.

This is an issue that Apple introduced with the release of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus," the company said. "Fortunately, iOS 11.3, due out next week, resolves it. You can download the public beta now."

While third-party accessory makers aren't privy to Apple's plans, it's certainly not impossible for Shure to catch wind of the company's release schedule. One possible explanation is that due to the number of complaints the company is getting about their mics not working for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, Apple might have reassured them that a fix is on its way.

Still, Apple fans should take Shure's recent statements with a gigantic grain of salt. This is because news via customer support on Twitter doesn't have the best track record when it comes to credibility.

It should also be noted that the tweet has since been deleted suggesting that mistakes were made on Shure's side. However, it could also mean that Apple is trying to keep the update's release date under wraps. Given Apple's penchant for holding information until the last minute, any speculation could be true.

The iOS 11.3 update is expected to bring a number of improvements to Apple's devices including the option to disable battery throttling. Also included is a Battery Health feature which will allow users to better monitor the status of their iPhone's battery.