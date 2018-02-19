iOS 12 Holds Back New Features, Focuses On Quality And Performance

Reuters/Thomas Peter Apple users have to wait until 2019 for some of the new features promised by Apple to arrive.

Apple users are expecting the iOS 12 beta version to be released around June this year and for the full version to be launched in September.

According to a report by Axios, several new features users have been anticipating may not be the focus of Apple for this year. Instead, the iOS 12 will be focusing on the improvement of the quality and performance of the software, such as targeting issues of the iPhone's slow responsiveness, security threats, and bugs.

The launch for iOS 11 has been criticized for having several bugs. In a statement by Apple, retrieved by Macworld, Apple said that it would "auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again."

The iOS 11 had keyboard glitches which messed with the appearance of certain letters when typed. Users have also complained of iPhones unresponsiveness during cold weather conditions. There were also bugs that randomly caused iPhones to crash.

But, the most infamous issue iPhone faced last year, which was even accompanied by lawsuits, was that the company had reportedly been slowing down older generations of iPhones "to balance power consumption from aged batteries."

With this, the iOS 12 will be pushing most of its new features into the iOS 13 upgrade and will be focusing on quality control. Included in the features to be pushed into next year are the refresh of the home screen, the redesign of CarPlay interface, and the improvements to apps like mail and camera and photos.

But, of course, the iOS 12 will still come with new features and developments. One of these is the feature for parents to be able to monitor the time their kids are using apps and the overall mobile. Another is the enablement of multiplayer mode for augmented reality games. It has also been reported that Apple's intelligent personal assistant, Siri, will be getting new developments with the upcoming iOS update. Apple's Health app will also be upgraded in part of the iOS 12 launch.