iOS 12 Release Date, Features: Apple Adding Multi-User FaceTime Call Support, Multiple User Accounts?

Apple

As Apple continues its work on the iOS 11, there is already buzz surrounding the iOS 12, which is not expected to debut until September.

The iOS 12 will not pack major features and changes for the features as the Cupertino giant is saving that for the 2019 version. However, there is still so much to look forward to.

The next-generation software will be heavy on performance tweaks and changes. According to Ina Fried of Axios, Apple has ultimately decided to focus on making the iPhones "more responsive and less prone to cause customer support issues" with the iOS 12.

That is not to say there will not be any new features in the software. Users will likely be seeing more of Shazam in the iOS 12 now that Apple has acquired the music service. Augmented reality features are expected to be integrated as well.

In terms of security, Parental Controls are said to be getting an upgrade, as well as allow users to use a passcode or Touch ID lock per application, which is a feature that is currently supported on the Notes app only.

According to Macworld, it is also possible that the iOS 12 will finally allow users to do FaceTime calls with more than one friend, as well as support for multiple user accounts that will be useful for communal devices like iPads, which are usually shared by family members and whatnot.

New Messages features that will allow users to more effectively connect with their contacts are also reportedly being added on the software in the sense that the text messages, e-mails, and other social media interactions between the user and a specific contact will be in one single panel.

In line with this, Apple could also be working on a feature that will give users the ability to know if an individual on their Contact list is available for conversation.

Other perks users hope to see in the iOS 12 are the Smart Wi-Fi and the ability to change video resolution in-app. The aesthetic changes are not expected to be included and will likely be reserved for the iOS 13.

As users wait for the iOS 12, they can first check out the latest update that Apple has rolled out. The company has officially seeded the fourth beta of iOS 11.3 for public beta testers.

This update allows users to have Messages in iCloud to save space and the ARKit 1.5, a more accurate version that should correctly map irregularly shaped surfaces, recognize images, and place objects on vertical surfaces.

The iOS 11.3 also adds four new Animoji on the iPhone X namely dragon, bear, skull, and lion. The Health app also gets a new feature called Health Records, where all medical records are stored. More information on the additions and changes can be read here.