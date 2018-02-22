iOS 12 Rumors: Which New Features May Be Included In The Upcoming Software Update?

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

Apple users are already looking forward to another major operating system upgrade being released later this year. The update in question is expected to be known as iOS 12, and recent rumors are hinting that it could contain some important additions.

A recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman drew plenty of attention online thanks to it hinting at the features that may be included in the aforementioned update.

Gurman noted that the "change that will cause the biggest stir" is a new feature that will allow third-party apps to work across iPhones, iPads and even Mac computers.

Such a feature would be a welcome addition for many Apple users, and it could also allow them to better manage their devices moving forward.

The report also indicated that the Do Not Disturb functionality will be updated in a way that it will provide people with more choices to automatically reject calls or mute notifications.

Siri and the stock-tracking application are also expected to be improved. And for those who love to play on their Apple devices, multiplayer support may soon be offered for augmented reality games.

Lastly, Animojis are reportedly set to be upgraded by iOS 12, with more characters and a revamped menu apparently on the way. Animojis may even end up being made usable in FaceTime.

The update expected to arrive later this year is said to be less buggy as well, with developers reportedly set to focus more on quality over quantity.

At this time, there is no exact release date known just yet for the next iOS update, but as Macworld noted, the technology giant is known for following its previously established patterns. If that turns out to be the case again, the final version of the update made available to the public should then be released sometime in September.

More news about the features that will be included in iOS 12 should be made available in the near future.