iPad 2018 Gets Face ID and Bezel-less Screen, Ditches Home Button

Apple Promo still for the iPad Pro model released in 2017.

An iPad line that is slated for release in 2018 will reportedly sport some major design changes such as having bezel-less screens and a facial recognition feature, while dropping its physical home buttons.

The rumored device is expected to be launched as Apple's premium iPad offering for next year and will adapt some of the key features seen in the new iPhone X. Ironically, the upcoming Apple tablet is reportedly going to sport a bezel-less screen design but not an organic light-emitting diode display panel, according to Bloomberg.

The publication's sources added that the display panel set to be used on the 2018 iPad will allow it to project "more vivid colors and sharper clarity."

Right now, the facial recognition feature on the iPhone X allows its users to unlock the device, complete Apple Pay transactions, as well as create Animojis that follow the movement of one's face and mouth.

These features are likely to be added in the 2018 iPad as well. The rumored upgraded Apple tablet is also expected to have the same screen size as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Bloomberg added.

Because the additions that were made on the iPhone X will also reportedly be seen on the new device, the rumored iPad will have to make some compromises as well, such as letting go of a few of its staple hardware specifications.

In the iPhone X, the bezel-less screen design required Apple to remove the physical home button so that developers could expand the screen display. If the iPad 2018 is set to sport the same screen design, iPad fans must expect to no longer see the physical home button as well as the Touch ID feature it carries.

If all these rumored designs and features are accurate, the 2018 iPad will sport the first major changes in the product line for the past half decade.

Meanwhile, the unnamed sources also added that the new device will be launched within late 2018 -- a little bit more than a year from when the currently available iPad was introduced in 2017.