iPad 2018 Rumors: Listings Spotted For Two Models In Eurasian Commission Database

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Tim Cook, CEO, holds an iPad Pro after his keynote address to Apple's annual worldwide developer conference (WWDC).

Apple fans will be happy to know that new iPads may be coming out soon.

According to 9to5mac, the Cupertino tech giant has registered some new devices in the Eurasian commission recently, and they point to two new iPads being released shortly. These Apple tablets, as they are registered, have the model names A1954 and A1893.

These two new iPads, which run on iOS 11 out of the box, are expected to be unveiled very soon. However, the publication notes that it does not seem like these models are not the same as the iPad that has been rumored for quite some time.

There has been some talk of the Apple iPad receiving a major facelift when it comes to its design. Fans of the brand expect it to look like the iPhone X, featuring an almost bezel-less look. Additionally, the home button is supposed to be removed, following in the footsteps of the iPhone X. Face ID authentication is also expected to replace the fingerprint scanner.

Unfortunately, the new and improved version of the iPad, which is expected to be in the Pro line, is poised to launch in the "second half of 2018," but the models in the Eurasian commission database seem to have a much earlier release date.

Since Apple has yet to give any official confirmations or announcements at this point in time, readers are advised to take this news with a hefty grain of salt.

In the meantime, great deals for last year's 9.7-inch iPad can be found in Costco and Best Buy. According to Macworld, the 128 GB iPad with Wi-Fi is currently on sale at the two retail stores. Costco has slashed its price by 30 percent, reducing the price to an affordable $299.99. Meanwhile, Best Buy is offering the device for only $369.99 with free shipping.

