iPad Pro 3 Specs, Rumors: Upcoming Tablet To Get iPhone X Treatment

Apple Promo still for the iPad Pro model released in 2017.

The anticipated iPad Pro 3 may have features similar to the iPhone X.

Apple has introduced lots of major changes to its MacBook and iPhone lineups over the years. As a result, fans are now looking forward to what the Cupertino-based company will bring to the iPad series. Recent rumors claim the new iPad Pro 3 will boast features from the high-tech iPhone X.

Release Date

Apple decided to announce its new iPads during the developer conference in June of last year. It's possible that the tech giant will follow the same schedule once it officially launches the iPad Pro 3. There is also a chance that Apple will wait until later in the year and debut the new iPad with several other flagship devices in one event.



Features

Based on the latest rumors, Apple might give the iPad Pro 3 high-tech features found in the iPhone X. A new line of code from the iOS 11.3 beta build appeared to mention a "modern iPad."

The same phrase was used before the iPhone X was released, leading to speculations that the iPad Pro 3 will borrow features from the smartphone such as Animojis and the TrueDepth camera technology. If Apple does install the TrueDepth camera for its latest iPad, the device will likely possess a3D facial recognition feature through Face ID.

Size

According to reports, Apple has just launched a new iPad size with the 10.5-inch model. It means consumers will probably not see any new sizes in 2019. The iPad Pro 3 will possibly come out in two variants, the 10.5-inch model and the slightly larger 12.9-inch tablet. While the 9.7-inch variant still exists, Apple has not refreshed the variant yet so that size could be dedicated to cheaper and non-Pro models.

Meanwhile, other existing features including the Smart Connector, True Tone display with 120Hz refresh rate and quad-speakers are expected to return.