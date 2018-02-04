iPhone 2018 Release Date: Rumored to Come out in September?

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed A customer tests the features of the newly launched iPhone X at VIVA telecommunications store in Manama, Bahrain, November 3, 2017.

Apple has been very silent regarding its plans for new hardware this year. However, that has not stopped the number of rumors and speculations piling up from people trying to see if they can get inside the mind of one of the biggest tech companies in the world. And what is the consensus so far? Apple is going to release a new model of iPhone in September.

According to reports, the most likely scenario seems to be a new release come September, a full year after the launch of the iPhone 8. This would also follow the trend of Apple releasing new products during its annual event that takes place in September. It has announced a new product every year since it started hosting this event in 2012.

How many new phones are the customers getting? According to other reports, Apple is developing a new model with an LCD and OLED version. It is said that there will be a 6.1-inch LCD device as well as two OLED devices, one at 6.3 inches and another at 5.8 inches.

Apart from iPhones, it looks like the coming year will also see Apple releasing a new iPad that follows in the footsteps of the iPhone X.

Further reports reveal that the internal code for the beta version of iOS 11.3 contains information that refers to something called the "modern iPad." Take note, however, that before the iPhone X was officially released, it was often referred to as the "modern iPhone" in internal code, so it seems likely that the iPad will be getting an X version of some sort as well.

As of now, these are only speculations based on what Apple has done in the past. It does seem very likely that consumers will get a new treat come September, given Apple's track record.