iPhone 2018 Specs, Release Date: Apple to Offer A Flagship Cheaper Than the iPhone 8

REUTERS/Stephen Lam An iPhone 8 (L) and an iPhone 8 Plus

Apple fans will not have to shell out a thousand dollars to pick up a flagship iPhone.

The trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo has claimed in a previous research note that the Cupertino giant will release a total of three new iPhones this year. All of them will be based on the iPhone X, but only two will come with an OLED display. The third one will have a 6.1-inch LCD panel, thus making it the lower-end model in the bunch.

A new statement by Kuo revealed that Apple will ship 100 million units of this particular model before 2019. Each unit will go for $700 to $800, which means that they will be much cheaper than the iPhone 8, which is currently the least expensive option available to users.

While OLED is arguably one of the best things about iPhones, it will have to be something users will have to live without in the 6.1-inch iPhone. After all, they will still be able to enjoy much of the iOS experience.

However, it will not be the only trade-off. As per GSM Arena, there are reports suggesting that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will not come with the Face ID introduced on the iPhone X, while other rumors suggest otherwise. It will also reportedly miss out on the 3D Touch support to keep the cost low. Lastly, the device is said to come with less random access memory (RAM).

As for the other two iPhones, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is expected to be unveiled this September along with a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone that will serve as the successor to the iPhone X, and a 6.5-inch version, which is believed to be the iPhone X Plus.

Apple is reportedly figuring out a way to make the notch a bit smaller so that it will not be as obtrusive as it is currently on the iPhone X. It looks like the company is not getting rid of it totally anytime soon as the Cupertino titan just mandated iOS apps to take the notch into account.