iPhone 2019 Specs News: Apple Plans to Add Rear 3D Sensor for Augmented Reality

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

Shortly after the release of the iPhone X, Apple is now reportedly making plans to add a 3D sensor on the rear side of the next iPhone to be unveiled in 2019.

The 3D sensor and the TrueDepth camera found on the front side of the iPhone X are just some of the parts responsible for the operation of the device's facial recognition feature. The rumored addition of another 3D sensor on the back of the 2019 iPhone is believed to be a manifestation of Apple's drive to cater to augmented reality technology.

"People familiar with the plan" reportedly told Bloomberg recently that Apple was working on making the 2019 iPhone the most advanced mobile device that supports AR. The company was supposedly trying out another technology that was different from its TrueDepth camera.

The report added that the Cupertino, California, technology giant was looking to equip the 2019 iPhone with a 3D sensor at the rear that would work like a time-of-flight camera. This imaging system measures how long it would take for a light signal to travel through the sensor onto a subject. From there, it can create a 3D image of its surroundings. Meanwhile, the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera uses 30,000 laser dots to map out the exact facial structure of its owner for its Face ID biometric authentication feature.

The addition of an AR-focused 3D sensor does not necessarily mean that Apple will replace the TrueDepth camera after just a couple of years. With that, it is likely the company will equip the 2019 iPhone with two different types of 3D cameras instead.

In other news, Apple Insider reported that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed via an investor note that Apple was preparing to launch a 6.5-inch iPhone X variant to be built with an organic light-emitting diode display panel. Added to that, the company is also expected to release another device using an LCD on a 6.1-inch screen. Both are expected to be made available in late 2018.