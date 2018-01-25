iPhone Battery Reportedly Explodes After Man Bites It

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed A customer tests the features of the newly launched iPhone X at VIVA telecommunication store in Manama, Bahrain, November 3, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that a third-party electronics store has received a shock of their life as a Chinese man decided to bite into his iPhone's battery to check if it was authentic. The battery promptly exploded, but fortunately, further reports reveal that no one was hurt by the extraordinary incident.

According to reports, the unidentified man was getting his battery replaced when he decided to bite the iPhone battery to check if it was real or not. The battery then exploded after the man took it out of his mouth, prompting the people around him to move away. There were no casualties that were reported and everyone reportedly walked away without injuries. The cause of the explosion has yet to be revealed but users on social media have begun speculating that the man's bite may have caused the hard casing to be punctured, which would prompt the explosion a few seconds after.

However, some reports speculate that the video might not be authentic itself, similar to the publicity stunt that singer CeeLo Green did. Regardless, fans are reminded that biting the battery is not a safe or real way to check if it is authentic. As such, everyone who owns a battery should be cautious in the way they handle their gadgets as several things are likely to spark an explosion. No further details have been revealed about the incident. The identity of the man seems to be kept under wraps, presumably to protect his privacy.

Despite the absurdity of the video, this is not the first time that an iPhone battery reportedly exploded. An Apple Store in Spain had to be evacuated for the same reason, minus the battery biting, and an overheated iPhone battery also emitted smoke in Switzerland. More updates are expected to be released in the coming weeks.