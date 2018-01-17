iPhone Rumors: Apple Is Doing Something About That Notch

(Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter) An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China, October 31, 2017.

The next-generation iPhone will get rid of the one component that many users hated about the iPhone X.

While the current handset marked a major change in design, some fans were not all too happy about the notch at the top portion of the device.

The notch tends to sour the full screen experience when in landscape mode. So when users watch a video or play games, the notch gets in the way. Some have turned to apps to get rid of it.

Thankfully, it looks like Apple is finally doing something about it. According to ET News, the Cupertino giant is trying to find a way to integrate the Face ID sensors into the front-facing camera in the next-generation iPhones. The report reads:

According to industries, it is heard that Apple is planning to strengthen face sensing function starting from 2019 models. That is why it is planning to increase number of parts that will be used for iPhones and is looking into combination of a face recognition module with a camera module.

The iPhone X notch houses a bunch of sensors namely the infrared camera, a flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, speaker and microphone, RGB camera, and dot projector.

All of these are vital to the handset, but Apple is trying to find a way to integrate them on the new versions of its iPhone while making sure the front panel is unhindered.

However, as 9to5m warns that it might be a while before they can fully develop tech that will allow these sensors to be in the phone without the need of a notch. The best the company can do for this year is to just at least reduce the notch in size.

To do that, Apple could combine the infrared camera (the one used for Face ID) and RGB camera into a single module for their next iPhone so they won't require bigger space.