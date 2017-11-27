iPhone SE 2 Release Date Rumors: New 4-Inch iPhone Could Launch in Q1 2018

A new iPhone SE version could come early next year, according to new rumors. Tentatively referred to as the iPhone SE 2, the second generation version of the 4-inch display model could launch anytime between January and March of 2018.

An earlier report from Focus Taiwan suggested that a Taiwan-based manufacturer for Apple is gearing up to expand production capacity in India to prepare for the iPhone SE 2. According to sources, Apple is looking to secure a foothold in the large Indian market by introducing a new iPhone SE in the area.

Apple The A9 in the first iPhone SE is the same advanced chip used in iPhone 6s.

Apple is reportedly aiming to double the iPhone's market share in India over the next five years starting in 2018. The reports followed news that Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in an earlier investor conference of his plan to invest more in the growing Indian market.

A new report from Taiwan-based Economic Daily News, via Macrumors, somewhat agreed with this timeline. According to sources, Taiwanese manufacturer Winstron may have an exclusive contract to assemble the iPhone SE 2 at its factory in Bengaluru, India.

It could be the same facilities that are currently assembling the current generation iPhone SE. Apple first unveiled the iPhone SE at a media event last year, on March 2016. The phone shipped out later that month, in under two weeks.

Given last year's schedule, the iPhone SE 2 could launch in March 2018, too, like the earlier model.

The iPhone SE 2 is rumored to move up from its A9 chip to Apple's new A10 Fusion chip. The new mini-iPhone could have 2 GB of memory and options for storage ranging from 32 GB to as much as 128 GB.

The new model is not expected to move up to dual cameras and could stick with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.