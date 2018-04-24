Apple Featured in the image is the original iPhone SE

Users have not seen the last of the iPhone SE if the latest reports are anything to go by.

A case maker that recently spoke to the Japanese publication Macotakara is claiming that a new version of the budget-friendly iPhone series will be launched next month. This report comes after Eurasian regulatory filings that indicated the imminent releases of brand new iPhones came to light.

9to5mac says that original Eurasian regulatory filings have proven to be accurate in the past. Along with this new report, it is looking more and more likely that the iPhone SE 2 could be a real thing after all.

Macotakara says that the next-generation iPhone SE will keep its 4-inch display and overall design, which was based on the original iPhone 5. This means that unlike the latest and greatest smartphones, the new iteration of the low-cost iPhone will have thicker bezels than users are used to nowadays.

The dimensions will also be left untouched, but Apple is still apparently removing the 3.5mm headphone jack, perhaps to streamline their products.

It is to be pointed out that BGR shared a sketch of the supposed iPhone SE 2 last month that came from a source they deemed very reliable. The device featured smaller bezels and more importantly, adopted the iPhone X notch. TrueDepth camera sense was kept intact there, too.

While this paints a very different picture from that of the latest word about the device, BGR's source corroborates the part of the report claiming the new iPhone SE will have the same overall size as the original and that the audio jack will be removed.

The case maker source of Macotakara points out that majority of the major changes will be made under the hood as the iPhone SE 2 will reportedly be powered by the A10 processor, which was used on the iPhone 7. This should make for a major upgrade from the original A9 chipset.

The device will also reportedly enjoy continued Apple Pay support with the case maker source also speculating that wireless charging might be thrown in.

This would mean trading the plastic chassis, which is one of the components of the iPhone SE that helped Apple keep the costs down in the device, for a metal one.

There is no word on the rest of the specs of the iPhone SE 2, but a leaked video from last month purportedly showing the device in action reveals that it will have a dual camera setup.

There are reports that it is getting the Face ID tech, too, although Wccftech believes this might be too much for the budget smartphone and might lead to the same outcry that came after Apple decided to use A9 on the iPhone SE, the same processor used on the iPhone 6. Users of the 2014 device felt that this rendered their devices obsolete at the time.

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. Thankfully, with the most reliable source available suggesting an iPhone SE 2 unveiling next month, it looks like fans will not have to wait that long to learn the truth.