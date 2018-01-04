iPhone SE 2 Rumors: New Entry-Level iPhone Could Arrive This Year

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Vice President Greg Joswiak introduces the iPhone SE during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016.

It's a brand new year for Apple fans which means a whole new batch of iPhones is on their way. One of these upcoming iPhones is reportedly the entry-level iPhone SE 2, destined for the mid-range smartphone market.

The original iPhone SE was introduced back in the spring of 2016 and was considered a success for Apple. Based on the iPhone 5, the device featured a 4-inch display and significantly less processing and camera power than the flagship model at the time.

With the iPhone X already covering the premium end of the market with its $999 price tag, it shouldn't be surprising for the tech giant to go for the middle market next. However, the iPhone SE 2 will likely need an overhaul that goes beyond toning down a more recent iPhone model in order for it to be compelling in a highly competitive market.

The new entry-level iPhone will reportedly be manufactured by Apple's Taiwanese supplier Wistron at its factory in Bangalore, India. Not much is known about the phone's specs but it will feature the A10 Fusion processor, 2 GB RAM, and a 12-megapixel main camera with the battery power being raised from 1,640mAh to 1,700mAh. It will also come in 32 GB and 128 GB variants with no clear indication whether Apple will keep it's 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Given that it's destined for the mid-range market, the iPhone SE 2 will be considerably cheaper than the iPhone X and iPhone 8. Much like its predecessor, it will probably not exceed $400 in price in order to be on par, price-wise, with its rivals.

Aside from the iPhone SE 2, Apple is also expected to release three more iPhone models this year: a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch OLED "iPhone X Plus," and a yet unnamed 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display giving Apple fans a wide range of choices not thought possible back when the first iPhone was released.