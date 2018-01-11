REUTERS/Stephen Lam Rumors claim that the next generation of iPhone SE will support wireless charging.

An upcoming product from Apple dubbed as the iPhone SE 2 is rumored to have a rear glass panel so it can support wireless charging.

When Apple launched its next lineup of iPhones last September 2017, an update to the iPhone SE line was noticeably missing. However, there are speculations that the Cupertino, California, technology giant has continued developing the product.

There have been unconfirmed reports recently that claimed Apple was planning to incorporate wireless charging to the iPhone SE 2.

The said charging innovation was first picked up by Apple with the release of the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X, though it is important to note that other smartphone makers - such as their rival Samsung - have been using the technology for years.

A report from Tekz24 claimed it "got a tip from a very reliable source" that said Apple would adapt the glass panel design that was previewed in the iPhones released last September into the still unannounced iPhone SE 2.

The same publication presented a couple of unofficial renders that it said were drawn based on the information it had gathered. While the images showed a thinner iPhone SE 2, the rumored device has more defined corners compared to the designs of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

The addition of glass back panels in the latest iPhones is more of a functionality upgrade rather than just an update in the product's looks. Glass materials remain the best components to use for smartphones that are looking to support wireless charging.

If the report is accurate, iPhone fans can expect that the iPhone SE 2 will sport other upgrades aside from overall improved CPU performance.

Though Apple has yet to confirm the existence of the so-called iPhone SE 2, the device's release has been in the rumor mill for several months now. Back in August 2017, a report from Focus Taiwan claimed that the manufacturing firm Wistron Corp. was going to open more sites in India as preparation for the mass production of the iPhone SE 2.