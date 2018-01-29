iPhone SE 2 To Be Released Sometime Within the Year With Wireless Charging Technology?

Reuters/Stephen Lam The new iPhone SE is seen on display during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that amid the problems that the iPhone X seem to be facing, new rumors indicate that Apple might be released a new device sometime this year. Temporary known as the iPhone SE 2, further speculations indicate that it might feature wireless charging.

According to reports, Apple's entry-level phone might be getting a much-needed update, especially since many of their fans loved the fact that they can pick up a budget-friendly product that is made by the tech giant. Reliable sources reveal that the rumored 2018 version of the iPhone SE might be featuring a glass back to allow for wireless charging. However, it also looks like Apple might not equip it with the same 3D-sensing technology that fans enjoyed in the Face ID and Animoji features of the iPhone X.

Further reports reveal that other rumored specs concern the internal workings of the iPhone SE 2. Speculations indicate that it might be produced with Apple's A10 chip to power it in conjunction with 2GB of RAM, and 1,700mAh battery. Furthermore, the tech giant might offer only two variants of the iPhone SE 2, which are: one with a 32GB internal storage and another with a 128GB internal storage. It might also feature a smaller but no less beautiful display and dual camera lens technology, as it is the current trend in smartphones.

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be a hit for those looking to upgrade their devices but do not have the budget or simply do not want to spend on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Regardless, fans are advised to take the news of the iPhone SE 2 with a grain of salt. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.