iPhone SE Release Date, Specs Rumors: Second-Generation Budget iPhone To Be Released Soon?

Apple First-generation iPhone SE

A new budget smartphone might be released soon.

Speculations claimed that a second-generation of iPhone SE might be unveiled by the Cupertino-based tech firm during their appearance at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2018.

According to MacRumors, the rumors stemmed from a report posted on the Chinese news website QQ.com.

Based on the information posted in the Chinese publication, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will not look anything like the company's flagship phone iPhone X. Instead, it will possibly have the same design as the original iPhone SE that became available in March 2016.

It will have the same metallic back and frame with top and bottom bezels in front with a home button that also looks similar to the iPhone 5s.

However, the new budget iPhone will reportedly have a larger 4.2-inch display screen compared to the 4-inch display of the old iPhone SE. There is also a possibility that the tech giant might lessen the bezels of the new iteration of the iPhone SE.

Other new additions for the rumored iPhone SE 2 include the faster A10 Fusion chipset instead of the older version's A9 chipset. But it may still feature the usual 2 GB of RAM that comes with the optional 32 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage space. In regards to the camera, the report did not mention if it will feature any improvements from its 12-megapixel rear camera capacity.

However, KGI Securities analyst and credible Apple devices tipster Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly doubts the validity of the information about the speculated iPhone SE 2. Kuo claims that if the tech giant will indeed come up with a second-generation budget smartphone, it might have a higher processor speed that will still have a relatively lower price range.

At the moment, Apple Inc. remains mum about their plans for the future of the iPhone SE product line.