iPhone X, Apple Watch Series Included in TIME's Top 10 Gadgets List for 2017

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple iPhone X samples are displayed during a product launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

With the year approaching its end, news outfit TIME released its list of the Top 10 Gadgets of 2017; and Apple made sure its presence is felt not once, but twice.

Two of the tech giant's creations barged into the top 10, and one of which nearly took the top spot. The list had the Apple iPhone X taking the second spot, despite drawing much talk for its hefty price tag. TIME noted some key features that earned the device the number two spot.

The list said that the iPhone X's "edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition system" will be the yardstick for upcoming smartphones. The Face ID system is "already being used in more creative ways" compared to that of its rival Samsung smartphone. Apps like Warby Parker and Snapchat have been using the device's face-mapping feature in their masks and glasses that fit the shape of the users' faces.

In addition, the list also hailed the iPhone X's topnotch camera, large screen, and long battery life, which justify its price tag.

Interestingly, the iPhone X has been hounded by different kinds of complaints and negative feedback coming from some users. One concern that made some noise is that the smartphone reportedly slows down during cold weather. The issue has since been acknowledged by Apple and has already been addressed by the iOS 11.1.2, The Verge reported.

"Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop," read the update's patch notes. Other issues surrounding the device involve users complaining of having headaches and eye strains with just a few minutes using the smartphone.

Meanwhile, landing on the ninth spot was the Apple Watch 3, which gives its users a lot of mobility and flexibility even if they don't have their smartphones by their side. TIME praised its LTE capability that allows users to receive calls and SMS on their wrists, even if their phone is far away.

"The third-generation Apple Watch also brings a faster processor and a new barometric altimeter for measuring activities like the numbers of stairs you climb," the list noted.