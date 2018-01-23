iPhone X Cancellation Rumors: Poor Sales Spell Doom For Flagship Device

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

When Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone X last year, he touted it as the device that would "set the path of technology for the next decade." However, a recent leak reveals that Cook's vision for the smartphone was no match for the free market.

In a report obtained by Apple Insider, acclaimed KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says disappointing sales of the iPhone X will lead to the cancellation of the model. Production will apparently cease in summer and will be the first time Apple has canceled an iPhone model after just one generation since the iPhone 5C in 2014.

While the report has yet to be verified, Kou has long track record successfully revealing Apple's plans. According to him, the lack of interest in the Chinese market is the principal driving force behind the decision.

While no one doubts the device's technological credentials, a multitude of factors appear to have resulted in a poor reception among Apple fans. Chief among these is the $999 price tag which for some was a little too steep a price to pay for a phone which will likely be supplanted the following year.

However, in the Chinese market, big screens are king and the polarizing "notch" of the iPhone X is seen by Chinese consumers as removing too much usable space. Many have opted to buy the more sizable iPhone 8 Plus which, while lower in terms of tech specs, delivers slightly more in terms of display.

That being said, the iPhone X being cancelled isn't the end for Apple. In fact, Kuo predicts that the company will enjoy a better end to 2018 with 10 percent growth thanks to the device being supplanted by three new iPhone models namely a second generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and a "$650-750" 6.1-inch iPhone SE replacement which equipped with Apple's Face ID technology.