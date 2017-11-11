iPhone X Green Line Display Glitch & Problems

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

After weeks of being out in the market, the iPhone X just got its first major hardware issue. In the past few days, users have reporting issues with their $999-plus premium devices of a bright green line on the side of the display.

According to users, the green line appeared shortly after putting their devices into daily use. A total of 35 users have had similar issues with their iPhones and while it's miniscule compared to the millions of units sold, it's definitely not something Apple would want with regards to their flagship model.

Some users posted photos of their devices with the so-called green line clearly visible. While its location doesn't really impede any of its core functions, it's still very irritating especially considering that users paid quite a lot for it. Some users tried to get rid of it by restarting and even restoring their phones to no avail.

Green line of death

The flaw has even been dubbed the "green line of death," a fitting name only a week into the device's lifecycle. So far, Apple has not offered either a quick fix or a permanent solution other than returning the device for a replacement.

The issue appears to stem from an electrical flaw that messes with the way the phone displays pixels. The same issue has affected similar OLED devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7 in the past convincing many that it is in fact caused by hardware failure.

For many months now, rumors have been circulating that the iPhone X was released just in time for 2017 and that the phone will be in short supply for months to come. Apple has promised that it hasn't cut any production corners in its efforts to get the tenth anniversary iPhone out to the masses however, the prevalence of this "green line of death" suggests otherwise, at least as far as users are concerned.

Apple has yet to issue a statement regarding the cause of the green line of death and exactly how many incidents are currently being investigated by the company.