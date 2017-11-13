iPhone X Issues: Users Complain About Green Line Appearing on Display

The iPhone X is perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated flagships this year, and is supposedly the most advanced yet it also comes with a number of issues.

Green lines appearing on the unit's display is the latest complaint iPhone X users have thrown at Apple. The issue has only affected certain devices and not all handsets. Despite that, there have been several complaints made on this particular issue. iPhone X users have shared their sentiments on various platforms, be it Reddit, Twitter, or Apple's community forums.

Green line of death Twitter/@chroman

The most expensive iPhone by far has not even been out for a month, yet there are already five different issues annoying users. Apart from the aforementioned, some iPhone X owners have complained about the device freezing when taken outdoors in rather cold temperatures. It reportedly will not respond to users' touch.

Another confirmed problem is with the GPS. As previously reported, some users have complained about the GPS failing to do its job. Apple junkies have noted that it cannot keep up with navigation apps such as Google Maps and Apple Maps. When the device was replaced with a brand new one, the same issue popped up. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users have also noticed the same problem on their devices.

There is also an autocorrect bug that hampers typing, wherein the system replaces the letter I with a letter A. This problem emerged after the iOS 11.1 update which Apple has confirmed. They have issued a fix that comes along in iOS 11.1.1.

Furthermore, there have been problems with OLED burn-in. Though the handsets are very new, owners have noticed pixels dying out; thus, causing certain black spots on the display with the screen looking slightly off-color. Apple has stated that such a behavior is only normal for OLED displays.