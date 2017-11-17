iPhone X Latest News: Users Complain of Getting Headaches and Eye Strain From Staring at Device's Screen

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

After news broke out that some iPhone X users experience a crackling sound on the unit's earpiece speaker, a new set of issues were reported, giving some owners more headaches — literally.

According to Investor's Business Daily (IBD), some users of the recently-launched smartphone complained of experiencing headaches and eye fatigue after using the device for a relatively short amount of time.

"Ever since Thursday I have been experiencing headaches every time I'm on my phone for around 10 minutes-plus," shared one iPhone X user on the MacRumors forums. The user also mentioned that this never happened to him before while using other devices. Another user echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Same thing, got really sore eyes since two days (really painful), the X is the culprit for sure. I don't know what to do."

Moreover, IBD also reported that forum members who were technologically-adept said that the headaches and eye strains could have been caused by pulse-width modulation. This was utilized by Apple on the iPhone X to dim the OLED display's brightness.

Earlier this month, some users of the iPhone X complained of hearing a buzzing and crackling sound on their unit's earpiece speaker. A Reddit user experienced "fidelity issues and cracking when using the speakerphone at high volumes." Other users, also shared hearing the annoying sound as soon as they hit 50 percent on the volume bar.

Another Reddit user, rpvee, said that his unit's top speaker "seems to be rattling/clipping when playing anything at high volume, even if it's just someone talking. I even got my phone replaced yesterday, but the new unit has the same issue."

In addition, there it was also reported that the device's screen also becomes unresponsive during cold weather. A report from The Loop said that Apple has already acknowledged the problem, confirming that the screen becomes "emporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again."

The company, however, said that the issue will be addressed in the next software update.