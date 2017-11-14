iPhone X News: Users Report 'Crackling' from Earpiece Speaker

Facebook/Apple Apple's new iPhone X, the 10th anniversary special

With less than three weeks since its release, the iPhone X has no doubt been making noise online, though some of it has caused users to complain.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, a number of iPhone X users have noticed a crackling sound on the device's earpiece speaker. A user commented, saying that there are "fidelity issues and cracking" when the phone's speakers are being used at a loud volume. Furthermore, other users have also shared their experience on Reddit where one complained of hearing the crackling sound even if the volume is only at 50 percent.

Reddit user rpvee said that the device's top speaker was problematic. "It seems to be rattling/clipping when playing anything at high volume, even if it's just someone talking. I even got my phone replaced yesterday, but the new unit has the same issue," the user shared.

Meanwhile, MacRumors noted that the problem occurs in all types of audio playback. Instances include making phone calls and watching videos, among others. The report also noted that the device's earpiece also works as a speaker that combines with the bottom speaker to generate a stereo sound.

In addition, the article also said that some users of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also reported a similar static noise when making calls. Apple, in turn, addressed the issue through the iOS 11.0.2 update.

Days before its release, the iPhone X was already making headlines, but sometimes, in a controversial fashion. The Verge reported that Apple fired one of its iPhone X engineers for breaking the company's rules on secrecy. The employee's daughter, Brooke Amelia Peterson, went inside the Apple campus and took a video of the place, as well as the iPhone X, which was not yet released at that time.

The device shown on her vlog also captured QR codes that are strictly confidential to Apple employees. Peterson's father was eventually fired, and Brooke had also admitted to the violation and apologized for it.