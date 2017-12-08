iPhone X Not The Best Smartphone in the Market, According to Consumer Reports

Reuters/Edgar Su People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017.

Apple's recently-released iPhone X has in the spotlight for a number of reasons, ranging from its key features to its steep price tag. Despite the warm reception it received from tech enthusiasts, a consumer-focused publication believes the device remains inferior to other flagship smartphones in the market today.

According to the results of a test conducted by Consumer Reports, the iPhone X was found to fall short when pitted head-to-head against Samsung's flagship smartphones. The results also included the more affordable iPhone 8 series, which were found to be better options among consumers.

"Taken as a complete package, this phone ranked a bit lower than Samsung's S8, S8+, and Note8, mainly because of their superior battery life," noted Consumer Reports. "But many longtime iPhone users aren't interested in switching to Android, so the real question for them is whether to save a few bucks—or, actually, a couple hundred—and go with an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus instead," it went on to say.

The iPhone X managed to get a score of 80 out of 100, which was also the score given by Consumer Reports to the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S7 of Samsung and the LG G6 of LG. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ all scored a notch higher at 81 out of 100.

The report also noted that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus proved to be "more resistant to breaking, and they have the familiar Home button." This gives users a much easier time to adjust since they no longer need to "spend time learning a new system of swipes and button clicks."

Despite all these, the iPhone X still scored high in terms of sales. According to StreetInsider, an analyst believes the device sold at least six million units during the Black Friday weekend. Rosenblatt China Technology analyst Jun Zhang released the estimate and noted that Apple had already sold a total of 15 million iPhone X units since its release date.

The analyst also expects Apple to sell around 30 million units of the smartphone during the last quarter of the year, the report added.