iPhone X Plus Rumor, News: Flagship Might Give iPad Pro A Run For Its Money

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

The iPhone X comes in only one display size at the moment, but Apple will provide another option for those who want a bigger screen on the company's most expensive smartphone.

According to the trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, a Plus version of its 5.8-inch decade anniversary offering will be launched this year. The iPhone X Plus, as it is currently being referred to, will come with a massive 6.5-inch OLED display.

Forbes points out that based on Apple's Human Interface Guidelines, the iPhone X is just an iPhone 8 stretched vertically so this Plus version in the works could very well be the first truly massively-big screen mobile offering despite the existence of Plus models of its most recent smartphone releases.

The abovementioned publication believes that the iPhone X Plus will contribute to bringing the tablet industry one step closer to its doom. As it is, this side of the tech sphere is already hanging in the balance.

If this massive iPhone X looks anything like the concept created by Martin Hajek, the Plus version will be much bigger than the original to the point that it will look like a tablet next to it. The iPhone X Plus will not only be wider, but also way taller, and it might give the iPad Pro a run for its money.

Apart from the greater dimensions, the iPhone X Plus is also expected to come with an improved version of the Face ID, although the current iteration of the headlining feature in the company's top of the line current-gen flagship has already enjoyed praises from critics and users alike.

The Plus-branded handset is among the trio of next-generation of iPhone flagships Apple will release later this year, most likely this September. One of them will, of course, be the direct successor to the iPhone X, while the other is a budget-friendly version that comes with 6.1-inch LCD.