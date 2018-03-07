iPhone X Plus Rumored to Arrive This Year

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may have been hailed as the best new smartphone at the recent Mobile World Congress, but that does not make the iPhone X any less good. In fact, new alleged details about the new iPhone arrived during last week's event, and the release of Apple's new flagship phone proves to be one of the best things about 2018. But while it looks like the iPhone X couldn't get any better, new reports reveal that the best is yet to come.

At the Mobile World Congress last week, some sources claimed that Apple was already working on the iPhone X's successor, the "iPhone X Plus." Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the iPhone X Plus will arrive sometime this year and will allegedly include features that are far better than iPhone X's.

According to the report, the iPhone X Plus is just one of the three new iPhones that are set to arrive this year. Some leaked photos of the said iPhone X successor also made their way online recently, showing a handset with a 6.5-inch screen. Apparently, that makes the iPhone X Plus bigger than any iPhone ever released, and even bigger than most phablet devices.

Although the iPhone X Plus' most notable feature is its 6.5-inch screen, Bloomberg noted that its screen will be able to fit into a device with the same physical footprint as the iPhone 8 Plus. The upcoming handset will also reportedly ditch the home button and make use of an edge-to-edge display that is similar to the iPhone X.

All the three iPhones that are rumored to arrive this year, the iPhone X Plus included, will reportedly feature a TrueDepth camera for Face ID and will feature a dual SIM option. These features suggest that Asia is Apple's target market for its next batch of flagship phones.

Apple has not yet announced the iPhone X Plus, so tech enthusiasts should take these rumors with a grain of salt.