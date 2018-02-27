iPhone X Plus Rumors: Leaked Photos Suggest Bigger iPhone X Variant With LG-Supplied Display Parts

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

A couple of photos were recently leaked, and they claimed to provide a sneak peek of the rumored iPhone X Plus.

There have been speculations that Apple is set to expand its iPhone X lineup this year and supporting these claims are some photos that made rounds on the MacX forums recently. While the original post was apparently taken down as of this writing, several reports were able to grab copies of the photos that reportedly showed the display parts and digitizer for the iPhone X Plus.

The photos were reportedly taken in an LG facility in Vietnam, which would also tally with previous rumors that Apple could be taking most of its supplies of organic light-emitting diode panels for the next iPhone X models this year from the said company. The leaked iPhone X Plus parts are purportedly used for a "trial run of production equipment."

One photo showed a closer look at a digitizer that was rumored for the iPhone X Plus where it can be seen that the size of the display's notch is a little bit different, visibly a tad smaller than the one present in the current version of iPhone X in the market.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed iPhone fans also took note of the part number written on the flex cable that was also shown in the photo. Reports commented that the format of this information is similar to what Apple had been using, which solidifies many people's belief that this could be representing an iPhone X Plus component. Reports also noted that the production date seen on the same flex cable in the photo suggested that it was created in the middle of November 2017.

It has been previously reported that the noted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to introduce at least two iPhone X-branded devices to be released this year. One of them is believed to be a direct successor to the 2017-released smartphone but with a slight bigger 6.1-inch display, while the other one that is currently dubbed as iPhone X Plus is reportedly going to sport a 6.5-inch screen. Both are likely to be announced in fall.