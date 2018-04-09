iPhone X Plus Version Confirmed as New (PRODUCT)RED iPhone Edition Details Leaked

Reuters/Thomas Peter An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.

It looks like users will be able to get their hands on a Plus version of the iPhone X later this year.

Although the focus over the past few days is on Apple's plans to use panels with "touchless control" on their iPhones, a product with such feature is not expected to materialize until after a few years.

What users can look forward to this year from the Cupertino giant is a 6.5-inch iPhone X, as per the sources that spoke to Bloomberg, the same publication that broke the news about the futuristic designs Apple has in mind.

This is part of the company's efforts to bring OLED technology to more of its products. A Plus version of the iPhone X was already expected to come out this year as it has become a tradition for Apple to incorporate such model in its recent iPhone releases.

The absence of one last year was actually the bigger shock, and even though the company wanted to come out with one, the supply issues that the tech titan encountered may have prevented them from doing so.

A previous report by Digitimes claims that Apple is starting the trial production early to give themselves enough time to deal with problems in the production of the next-generation iPhone X should there be any.

The company is also reportedly tapping LG Display for OLED components along with Samsung to make sure they meet the supply demands for the component on the new iPhones.

There have been reports that a low-cost model with an LCD panel will also be released this year as well although the early trial production may have led Apple to scrap the plan.

Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin claims that the company was able to keep the costs for this year's iPhone X releases 10 percent lower than last year even with the OLED panel included. That being said, the third model coming this year may come with the said display with little to no price hike.

OLED is preferred over LCD because it is more power efficient, more vibrant, and it is brighter, making for a more immersive experience. Of course, such benefits come with a much higher price tag, but Apple may have found a way to keep the costs manageable.

Apart from the new wave of iPhone X releases, Apple also has something up its sleeve for fans of the red color version of their smartphones.

A Virgin Mobile memo acquired by Macrumors reveals that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will get the (PRODUCT) RED treatment with the official announcement expected today. There is no mention of the iPhone X getting that limited edition color, so it looks like there won't be one.

Apple The (PRODUCT)RED edition of both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

While Virgin Mobile mentions that they will add the said smartphone models to their inventory system the same day they are made official, the memo indicates that there will be pre-orders, which suggests that they won't be shipped until later this month.

The first ever (PRODUCT) RED iPhones were released March last year. The abovementioned publication posits that Apple may have decided to intentionally launch the new versions later than expected so that the sales will be reflected in the earning results for the third quarter, which is usually a slower period of the company's fiscal year.