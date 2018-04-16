iPhone X Rumors: Apple Planning to Release a New Color?

Wikimedia Commons/Gregory Varnum Featured in the image is the iPhone X

It looks like Apple after all is not leaving iPhone X users empty-handed after the announcement of the PRODUCT(RED) versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

A recently emerged United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) document has revealed that the Cupertino giant might be looking to come out a new version of its most expensive smartphone yet in "blush gold" color.

A set of images of this iPhone X model were supplied in the document, providing users a good look at the color, which can be seen in all its glory on the rear as well as the device's metal frame. The shade looks the same as that of the gold iPhone 8 version.

It is to be noted that the document in question was filed by Apple back in September, the same month the iPhone X was unveiled. It was just released now since the six-month confidentiality clause, which usually comes with such filings, has ended.

Apple The iPhone 8 duo in gold

Other information within the document indicates that the tech giant prepared the FCC filing as early as July, which hints that Apple may have originally intended to release the iPhone X in blush gold in addition to the silver and space gray models — that is until production was marred with unexpected issues.

Macrumors believes that the company may have been forced to scrap the plan due to the problems with the production that they encountered not long after they filed the FCC document.

Before the iPhone X was released, KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who boasts a credible track record on his Apple predictions, claimed that there were originally three colorways planned for the notch-toting flagship.

He believes that the third one, which would be the "blush gold" version that never was, ended up being the biggest victim of Apple's unforeseen trouble with manufacturing. The expert believes that it will likely be released at a later date instead.

At the moment, however, nothing has been made official yet. For this unannounced handset to see the light of day, Apple will need to have worked around the production issues that boggled the initial release of the iPhone X last year.

There is no confirmation of that at the moment, but past reports suggested that the company is adamant about making sure not to make the same mistake again.

It is speculated that Apple will be launching the blush gold iPhone X to boost mid-year sales especially since the device did not do as well as they hoped last year because of the production issues.

The abovementioned publication speculates that if this is the case, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place this June, might just be the venue for the smartphone titan to do it. There is no word on the pricing, but GSM Arena believes it will be the same price as the silver and space gray versions.

If the blush gold iPhone X is coming, media outlets expect that it will be a launch color for the next-generation iPhone flagship, too, which means that their 2018 follow-ups will likely come in three color variants when they arrive this September.