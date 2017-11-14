iPhone X Stops Responding in Cold Weather; Apple Promises Software Fix

Some users have found that their iPhone X become frozen when exposed to the chill outside. Apple is planning to roll out a software update to fix the issue, but would it be enough to fix what is most likely a hardware issue?

The Reddit community was among the first to go online with the issue, with users reporting that their iPhone X become stuck whenever they step outside into the cold. More users could come across this issue when temperatures drop over the coming months, too.

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

"I've noticed that my iPhone X screen becomes very unresponsive as soon as I step outside," user Darus214 noted, adding that the iPhone X stops responding barely a couple of seconds after stepping out to the cold outdoors.

"I try swiping on websites and it doesn't register my finger. It's very noticeable. Is anyone else having this problem?" the confused iPhone X owner asked. Other users then posted to confirm that their units are freezing as well.

The issue comes up even when the temperature outside is well within the acceptable range for iOS devices, as an Engadget report points out. That's bad news for owners who live in cold climates, or pretty much anywhere that experiences winters.

According to Apple, the recommended operating range for iOS devices should be above freezing. For fourth-generation devices and newer, Apple advice owners to "Use iOS devices where the ambient temperature is between 0º and 35º C (32º to 95º F)."

"Low- or high-temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behavior to regulate its temperature," Apple further noted in their support article.

The company is currently planning to release an update to address the issue, as they shared with The Loop.

"We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update," Apple said in their statement.