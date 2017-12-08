REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple iPhone X samples are displayed during a product launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

In a recent comprehensive review of the iPhone X, Consumer Reports ruled that the $999-worth smartphone generally ranked behind Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Consumer Reports is a publication mostly known for its unbiased reviews of consumer products. Recently, it strived to answer one of the most important questions of 2017 among smartphone enthusiasts and that is whether the iPhone X is worth the $999 (or more) purchase.

In a lengthy review, Consumer Reports gathered all the results from the tests it did to a consumer-grade iPhone X and those include the efficiency of its Face ID feature, cameras, display, the durability of its all-glass back panel, and battery performance.

It is important to note that Consumer Reports gave positive feedbacks on several iPhone X features especially its camera and Face ID function. The organization went as far as to call the iPhone X's rear camera as the "best we've ever seen" and added that it got the best Consumer Reports rating for a smartphone camera.

The report also commended the iPhone X's Face ID for its "quick and easy" unlocking process.

"The technology worked when we held the phone at all but the most severe angles and did not falter when used by testers with a wide range of skin tones, even when they put on reading glasses," Consumer Reports said.

The review also touched on the subject of the physical home button's removal which meant users will need to learn and get familiar with the new swipe gestures and other on-screen buttons. But all in all, Consumer Reports concluded that these new commands did not really affect user experience in a negative way.

However, despite these high praises for the iPhone X, Consumer Reports could not overlook the device's "shortcomings," especially in terms of its battery life.

"The iPhone X's battery life hurt the phone's Overall Score in Consumer Reports testing," the report concluded.

In Consumer Reports' tests, the iPhone X managed to stay on for 19.5 hours -- a shorter duration when compared to the 26 hours posted by the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

In the end, the report ruled that the iPhone X "ranked a bit lower" than the Galaxy S8 and S8+ when one considered its value and overall performance. Consumer Reports also placed the iPhone X behind the Galaxy Note 8.

Apple does not need to worry much, however, about their users switching over to other brands because of the iPhone X's shortcomings since Consumer Reports also said that instead of going over to Android, people can also opt to use the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus if they want more for their money.