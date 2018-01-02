Iran Blocks Mobile Internet, Social Media Apps as Protests Spread

As unrest in key cities in Iran continues, the Iranian government has reportedly blocked access to mobile internet and at least two social media platforms. State media claims that the move to "temporarily" block Instagram and Telegram was to "maintain peace."

The ongoing waves of Iranian protests have now escalated, with participants now allegedly resorting to attacking police stations on Monday night, Jan. 1, according to Reuters.

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017.

Earlier on New Year's Eve, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took to state television to call on an end to violence, even as authorities moved to block Instagram and Telegram, two messaging and social media apps popular with Iranians, according to the Washington Post.

Reports have come in on the last day of 2017, saying that telecom providers in the country have been blocking internet access in several cities, according to Alarabiya. By the third day of the protests, telcoes like Hamrahe Aval were allegedly cutting off internet access in areas where protesters have gathered.

Twitter and Facebook were not mentioned in the reports, which could mean that the Iranian protesters, if they bothered to look it up, would see U.S. President Donald Trump's messages of support for their cause.

"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years," Trump posted in his latest tweet related to the Iran protests on Monday, Jan. 1.

"They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!" he added.

Thirteen people have been reportedly killed as of Sunday, Dec. 31, in the biggest wave of protests in the country since the controversial 2009 presidentail elections.