'Iron Fist' Season 2 Casting News: 'Star Trek' Star Alice Eve Joins Cast in A Major Role

Facebook/MarvelsIronFist Promo image for 'Marvel's Iron Fist'

Marvel tapped "Star Trek: Into Darkness" star Alice Eve to appear in "Iron Fist" season 2.

The film studio announced that the British actress will be part of the 13-episode sophomore season that will be released on Netflix. She will appear alongside the show's returning cast, including Finn Jones who plays the role of Danny Rand/Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Sacha Dhawan as Davos, as well as Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum.

Marvel's Head of Television and one of the show's producers Jeph Loeb expressed his excitement over the casting news. "Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else," Loeb stated.

The series showrunner Raven Metzner also revealed that the entire production is happy that Eve will be a part of the show. "We think she's going to be a great addition to an already stellar cast," he also said.

Aside from portraying the role of Carol Marcus in the 2013-released "Star Trek" film, the 35-year-old actress was also a part of "Black Mirror" season 3 as reported by Variety.

The production outfit's website also discussed the plot for the upcoming season 2 of "Marvel's Iron Fist." According to Marvel, Rand will be joined by Wing as they embark on their new adventures to protect the Chinatown of New York City. This means that they have to face a lot of dangerous enemies and shady entities that are waiting to reach them from all corners of the city when the series returns in the online streaming service site.

However, there is no information yet regarding the possible role that Eve will portray in the show's upcoming season. This means that it is still unsure if she will be Rand's friend or foe in the show.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "Marvel's Iron Fist" season 2.