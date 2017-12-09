'Iron Fist' Season 2 News: Danny Rand To Face A New Female Nemesis?

Facebook/MarvelsIronFist Promotional photo for 'Marvel's Iron Fist'

The second season of "Marvel's Iron Fist" may introduce a female villain.

According to a report from The Hashtag Show, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) could be facing a female big bad in the show's first season.

In season 1, Rand's alter ego had to deal with the evil heroin syndicate leader Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho). But after the character opted to disappear, a new female baddie is expected to join the show.

Comic Book suggested several female characters who could play the role of Iron Fist's new enemy. This means that it could be anyone who were mentioned in the upcoming season's casting sheet,

The list included the female covert operative named Tanya Parker, who allegedly managed to accomplish a lot of high-level missions. She can also be described as someone who is good in adapting to a lot of roles.

Based on the character description, Tanya would soon turn out to be two of the popular Marvel villains such as The Hand's number one assassin named Lady Gordon. Also known as Tanya Adrian, this character is also believed to have telepathic powers which allow her to manipulate someone's mind. Her famous work would be her attack on The Punisher by posing as his dead loved one. Because of her connection with The Hand, she can be a possible threat for Rand.

Another possible female villain for "Iron Fist" season 2 would be Tanya Sealy, a former call girl who is connected with the crimes committed by Roxxon. Sealy was given some minor telepathic powers artificially through a surgery, which allowed her to restrict her enemy's mind with a fatal energy known as the darkforce.

Both characters could be a fitting enemy for Rand in the web series' upcoming season.

Netflix has yet to announce the actor who will fill in the role of Tanya Parker in "Iron Fist" season 2, which still has no official release date.