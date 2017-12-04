'Iron Fist' Season 2 News: Dany Rand to Face New Female Villain

(Photo: Facebook/MarvelIsIronFist) A promotional photo for Netflix's "Iron Fist."

"Iron Fist" may have found its newest villain for season 2.

Despite garnering a lot of negative feedback for its first season, the Netflix drama is poised to come back for another run in 2018. A new report claims Marvel is introducing a new villain for season 2 after a recent casting call has been leaked online.

Apart from Davos (Sacha Dhawan), another female Big Bad is expected to oppose Danny Rand (Finn Jones). The series regular role is looking for an actress who could play Tanya Parker, a covert operative in her late 20s. Similar to a chameleon, Tanya is capable of blending in and has carried out several high-risk missions throughout her career.

The casting call has led to speculations that the character is Lady Gorgon aka Tanya Adrian. She is known for having a strong connection to The Hand, who has a huge part in the "Iron Fist" storyline.

In addition to her skills as an assassin, Lady Gorgon is also capable of controlling her enemies' minds and making them experience emotional pain. Based on the comic books, Jigsaw was the one who hired Lady Gorgon to kill Frank. She later on died at the hands of Master Yoshiokya.

Jones talked about season 2 of the Netflix series in August and he teased that more improvements will be done on the fight sequences. "Moving into Season 2 of Iron Fist, I'm actually starting my training next week," the actor said in late August.

He added, "We're at least four or five months away from shooting, so this time around, I'm being given a lot more preparation leading up to season 2, which I think is really gonna have a huge improvement on the quality of the fight scenes in season 2 of 'Iron Fist.'"

"Iron Fist" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Netflix. An exact release date has yet to be announced.