'Iron Fist' Season 2 News: Filming for Netflix Series Starts in December

(Photo: Facebook/MarvelIsIronFist) A promotional photo of Netflix's "Iron Fist."

"Iron Fist" finally has a production start date for season 2.

Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick and other cast members of the series will begin shooting scenes for the next season in early December, according to reports. The show, which is filmed in New York City, will move forward despite the negative response from critics during its initial run. Raven Metzner will serve as the new showrunner, taking over the spot previously occupied by Scott Buck ("Inhumans").

The upcoming season fits in around the other Marvel comics-based dramas in development. "Luke Cage" is currently in production, while "Jessica Jones" concluded its second season a few months ago. "Daredevil," on the other hand, will begin filming its highly anticipated third season next week. Joining the growing list of Netflix's standalone superhero programs is "The Punisher," which streams on Nov. 17.

In a previous interview with Inverse, Jones teased that he had already began training for his fight scenes. He mentioned that he was given more time to prepare for his demanding role.

"I'm being given a lot more preparation leading up to Season Two, which I think is really gonna have a huge improvement on the quality of the fight scenes in Season Two of 'Iron Fist,'" he said in August.

As Comicbook points out, many fans and critics were disappointed with the fight sequences in "Iron Fist" season 1. One of the scenes that viewers did not like was the one set in a storage room that had over 50 cuts in less than 40 seconds. This led to an uncontrolled pacing, which made the scene worse because actions were difficult to follow.

Some even compared it with the "Hallway fights" in the first two seasons of "Daredevil," which earned a lot of praises from fans because of its well-choreographed fights. Aside from its long takes, the scenes also had minimal edits.

The second season of "Iron Fist" is expected to premiere next year on Netflix. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by the streaming service network.