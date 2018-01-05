'Iron Fist' Season 2 Release Date News, Speculations: Series to Return in Late 2018 or Early 2019?

Facebook/MarvelsIronFist Promotional photo for 'Marvel's Iron Fist'

Fans of Netflix's "Iron Fist" might have to wait a bit longer before their beloved series returns for its sophomore season. With season 2 production just getting underway this month, it might not be able to return until late 2018 or early 2019.

Although the first season of "Iron Fist" was not a critical hit, Netflix still decided to renew the series for another season. Now that work on season 2 has begun, new set photos from the upcoming season have made their way online, offering a glimpse of Finn Jones as Danny Rand.

While details about the new season are still few and far between, the new set photos leaked from the "Iron Fist" season 2 production reveal some of the characters who are set to return for the new season. Jones, featured on the streets of New York, is back as Rand, a.k.a. The Immortal Iron Fist, the protector of K'un-L'un and the enemy of the Hand. Also returning is his on-screen love interest from season 1, Jessica Henwick, who will reprise her role as Colleen Wing.

What makes seeing both Jones and Henwick in the season 2 set photos interesting is that the last time fans saw them together was in "The Defenders," where they allied with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the others to take down the Hand. In his final appearance in the series, Danny was on a rooftop, overseeing New York City while imitating Matt Murdock.

Aside from Jones and Henwick, also returning for season 2 are Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum and Sacha Dhawan as Davos, Danny's best bud from K'un-L'un. Although Netflix has yet to confirm, there are speculations that Rosario Dawson might also return as Claire Temple.

Directed by "Sleepy Hollow" director Raven Metzner, "Iron Fist" season 2 might arrive later this year or early next year on Netflix.