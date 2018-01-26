'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Chris Evans Hint Clamored-For Movie is Happening

Facebook/Iron Man Will there be a fourth "Iron Man" movie?

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans has fueled speculations that a fourth "Iron Man" movie may be happening after all.

While Steve Rogers/Captain America (Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) have some unsettled issues at the end of the 2016 "Captain America: Civil War," Evans can't help but praise Downey Jr in a recent interview. As the actor said that Downey Jr is irreplaceable as the iron-clad superhero in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), it is now speculated that his statement may be a hint that a fourth "Iron Man" movie may be in the works.

There is no denying that a fourth "Iron Man" movie has been long clamored for by the fans. However, some believe that Evans' statement is in no way an affirmation that it is, indeed, happening. After all, the actor may simply have been vocal about his admiration for Downey, Jr., and his words may not have a hidden meaning after all.

To recall, Downey, Jr. Said during his guesting on the "Ellen" show back in 2014 that, there was, indeed, a plan for "Iron Man 4." However, while promoting "Captain America: Civil War" almost two years ago, the actor changed his tune as he said that the highly-clamored for movie was not in the pipeline.

"I don't think that's in the cards. In a way it's 'Cap 3' but for me it's like my little 'Iron Man 4' and then it's back to the thing we all recognize. Everything pulls over to the side of the road when the thunder of an Avengers thing comes through because that's how it is until it changes. If it changes," Downey told USA Today as he was asked about the possibility of another "Iron Man" movie.

In another interview last year, Downey Jr said that he wants to hang his iron suit and leave his Tony Stark role in the MCU. According to the actor, the only reason why he keeps donning Iron Man costume is because of his fans.

However, hope is not lost at all for die-hard "Iron Man" fans. With three unnamed Marvel movies slated for a 2020 release, some believe that "Iron Man 4" is one of them.

Whether it is really the case or not, fans can only speculate for now.