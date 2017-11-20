'Iron Man 4' Updates: Rumors About the Movie Resurface As Robert Downey Jr. Confirms 'Avengers 4' Participation

Facebook/IronMan Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he is returning as Iron Man in "Avengers 4."

Now that it is confirmed that Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man character is still part of "Avengers 4," rumors claiming that the actor will star on a fourth solo "Iron Man" movie have resurfaced.

Despite the speculations on Tony Stark dying in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," it was reported recently that Downey, Jr. Is returning for "Avengers 4," suggesting that he will survive the events in "Avengers: Infinity War." Because of this, rumors about a fourth standalone "Iron Man" movie have resurfaced.

While Downey Jr. confirmed in an interview on "Ellen" back in 2014 that "Iron Man 4" was in the works, he sang a different tune last year while promoting the then upcoming "Captain America: Civil War."

"I don't think that's in the cards, In a way it's 'Cap 3' but for me it's like my little 'Iron Man 4' and then it's back to the thing we all recognize. Everything pulls over to the side of the road when the thunder of an Avengers thing comes through because that's how it is until it changes. If it changes," he told USA Today in an interview.

Although some opine that it is just a matter of time before "Iron Man 4" is officially announced, some speculate that just because Downey Jr. is part of "Avengers 4" does not necessarily mean that the iron-clad superhero is alive or will not die in "Avengers: Infinity War." As it has also been reported that Ty Simpkins, the young actor who played the role of Harley, Tony Stark's sidekick in "Iron Man 3," will be a part of "Avengers 4" as well, others suspect that Tony Stark will only be featured in flashbacks in the upcoming movie, and Harley will return to honor his mentor in the funeral and eventually become the new iron-clad superhero.

Is "Iron Man 4" really in the pipeline? Will Downey Jr. still star in it?

Fans can only speculate for now.