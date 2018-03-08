Irrfan Khan Health News: Reveals on Twitter That He Is Battling Disease

Facebook/LifeofPi A screenshot from the film "Life of Pi," featuring Irrfan Khan

Famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan recently posted a message to his fans on social media to inform them that he is currently battling an uncommon disease.

In the lengthy Twitter post on Khan's official account, which he released last Monday, March 6, that he had been diagnosed with a "rare disease" — something he has been battling for about two weeks prior to the public message. The 51-year-old "Life of Pi" actor did not reveal what the disease exactly is, and humbly asked his fans not to make speculations as to what it may be.

Khan then assured his fans that he will be revealing more information for them as soon as his doctors find out more conclusive details about his condition. Furthermore, Khan reminded his fans that he is with his family and closest friends, as he attempts to get over this difficult period in his life.

This news has been quite a shock to his fans, especially since the actor has been a prolific worker, appearing in about 100 films for both Bollywood and Hollywood. Khan's most notable appearances were in Hollywood movies such as "Slumdog Millionaire" and the 2012 flick "The Amazing Spider-Man" with Andrew Garfield.

Before learning of his ailing health, Khan was scheduled to commit to multiple projects to continue building on his lengthy resume. According to reports, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj opted to postpone the production for an upcoming film that stars Khan. The film's title has not yet been revealed.

On top of that, Khan is also part of the cast of an Amazon series titled "The Ministry," which was originally scheduled to be released sometime this year on Prime Video. Given that Khan's health may be in jeopardy, the project may be compromised as well. As of now, no updates have been given regarding the fate of the Prime Video series.